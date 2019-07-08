The "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low IE is officially slated to drop this Saturday, July 13, just as filming on the LeBron-led Space Jam 2 is reportedly set to get underway.

The special edition kicks will retail for $170 and it look as though they'll be widely available at all major retailers. Official images of the Space Jam AJ11 Low IE surfaced on Monday, showcasing a black, white and concord colorway, exactly like the beloved Space Jam Air Jordan 11. In classic Air Jordan 11 fashion, the kicks also come equipped with a glossy, black patent leather overlay.

Air Jordan 11 Low IE Space Jam/Nike

In addition to the Air Jordan 11 Low IE, Jordan Brand will also be rolling out several colorways of the Air Jordan 11 during the Holiday season, including the return of the iconic "Bred" colorway, and an all-new "Vast Grey" rendition that'll reportedly be available in women's sizes.

Check out some additional photos of the Space Jam 11 Low IE below.

