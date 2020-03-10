Jordan Brand simply can't stop, won't stop churning out new Air Jordan 1 colorways. Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker has already released in an exhausting amount of colorways, with many more on the horizon, and we're not even a quarter of the way through the year. Having said that, it's time to add another Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG to the ever-expanding list of AJ1s on the release calendar.

The kicks in question have not yet been revealed, but you can get an idea of what to expect based off the rumored "White, Black, Light Smoke Grey, Varsity Red" color scheme.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the "Light Smoke Grey" AJ1 is expected to feature the same color blocking shown in the mockup, although it remains to be seen exactly how the colors will be applied. As of now, it looks like the kicks are slated to launch on July 11th for the retail price of $170.

Stay tuned for the first look and click here to preview the highly anticipated "Court Purple" iteration dropping in April.