Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 1 Retro High Zoom colorway releasing next week, following up the black/iridescent iteration that recently launched as part of the "Fearless" collection. The upcoming "Racer Blue" iteration, which was recently worn by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, is officially slated to launch on Saturday, March 14th, according to sneaker source J23 App.

The kicks are also highlighted by an eye-catching racer blue inner lining with a combination of red and blue on the outsole. Like the first AJ1 Zoom, this pair features a full-length Zoom Air unit, hence the name. The predominately white leather construction is accompanied by glossy, grey patent leather overlays and a unique, mesh ankle collar, resulting in a super clean and refreshing take on the iconic silhouette.

Looks for the kicks to arrive at all major retailers next Saturday, March 14th, for the retail price of $175. Check out the official images below and click here for a rundown of the other highly anticipated sneakers dropping in March.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike