If it feels like Jordan Brand has recently released, and has plans to release, an infinite amount of Air Jordan 1s you're not alone. It certainly seems as though there's a new Air Jordan 1 on tap for every weekend and there's definitely some AJ1 fatigue setting in as a result of all the options.

Having said that, we don't think anybody is complaining about the forthcoming "Court Purple" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

Unlike the 2018 "Court Purple" AJ1 which went the "Black Toe" route, this 2020 release follows the color blocking of the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1. Needless to say, the red overlays have been swapped out in favor of the shoe's namesake hue.

As seen in the video embedded above (as well as the photos at the bottom of this post), the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Court Purple" features a smooth leather construction with white handling the mid panels, tongue, toe and midsole, while court purple overlays appear in all the familiar places. Meanwhile, black adorns the ankle collar, Nike swooshes and wings branding to round out the look.

The kicks will also come with multiple sets of laces although it remains to be seen if those lavender laces shown in the video will be included because, quite frankly, that just doesn't seem to fit. Look for the Court Purple 1s to arrive on April 4th in men's and grade school sizes priced at $170 and $130, respectively.

Check out some additional images below, and click here for a rundown of the best Air Jordans dropping this month.