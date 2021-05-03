While the Air Jordan 1 High OG tends to get all of the love, there is no denying that its younger sibling, the Air Jordan 1 Mid, is also a great sneaker. It is typically a lot more accessible than the High OG which has always made it a favorite for those who just like to casually cop sneakers for the new season. Jumpman has always been very generous with the amount of Mids they come out within a given year and 2021 is turning out to be no different.

In the official photos below, you can now find the latest Jordan 1 Mid colorway, which seems to have some Georgetown basketball vibes. The base of the shoe is mostly grey although the one does verge on purple depending on the lighting. From there, we have a nice shade of blue on the overlays, Nike swoosh, and the laces. These colors blend together perfectly and if you need something new for the summer, these will prove to be a solid option.

You will be able to grab these in the not-so-distant future for $115 USD, so be sure to be on the lookout at your local sneaker shop. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from the world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike