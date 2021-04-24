While the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the most popular of the Air Jordan 1 iterations, there is no denying that the Mid has its place amongst the rest. It is a more cost-efficient model than the High OG and it's also typically more accessible. This has allowed numerous casual sneakerheads to cop some heat over the years and with each new season, Jumpman comes through with some dope Jordan 1 Mid colorways that always seem to impress.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid model to be revealed is this "Tan Gum" version which can be found below. As you can see, the upper is mostly constructed with white leather, all while the overlays, Nike swoosh, and back heel are a tanned coffee color. There is even a gum outsole here which is a nice little touch that helps to add some contrast. If you want something with a smooth look for the spring and summer, then these are definitely worth considering.

There is no release date for these although they should be out soon so keep an eye out at your local retailer. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

