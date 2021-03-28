Jumpman is set to have a massive 2021 and it has already provided some great shoes to start off the year. One capsule of sneakers that people have had their eyes on is the "To My First Coach" collection, which is set to provide some colorful offerings to the market. Well, recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid was added to the list, and you can actually see the official images for the new model, below.

Perhaps the most obvious detail here is the gold Wings logo which says "To My First Coach." As for the rest of the sneaker, we have white side panels and a white Nike swoosh on the outside, all while the tongue and the laces are white, as well. From there, the toe box is a shade of grey, with some pastel blue bordering it on the edge. Yellow overlays then come up the sides, all while the back heel and cuff are orange. This colorful mix leads to a unique aesthetic, that should leave fans excited for the eventual release.

No date has been set for these, although they will be a women's exclusive, so only small feet will be able to get into them. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

