Over the last few years, Jumpman has experimented with "Wear Away" uppers. For those who don't know, a "Wear Away" upper starts out as a specific color, and then over time, the paint chips away to a color underneath. This has mostly been done on the Air Jordan 1 High OG, but now, Jordan Brand has started to do it on the timeless Air Jordan 1 Low.

In the official images down below, you can see a brand-new Air Jordan 1 Low "Wear Away" which contains some Fall-ready colors. The shoe starts out with a white base and black overlays. Over time, the black overlays turn tan, which is the perfect autumn look. The inner lining of the shoe is a mix of black, tan, and red, which ultimately brings the whole colorway together. It is an interesting look that many fans can appreciate.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Wear Away" does not have an official release date. In order to get all of the latest updates from the sneaker world, be sure to stay tuned to HotNewHipHop. Also, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

