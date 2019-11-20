Jordan Brand and Nike SB joined forces for numerous sneaker collabs this year, including a couple of color-changing Air Jordan 1 Highs and a "UNC" Air Jordan 1 Low SB created by skateboarding legend Eric Koston.

To balance things out, Nike reportedly has another Air Jordan 1 Low SB in the works, following in the footsteps of Koston's collab that debuted in August. Sneaker source PY_Rates reports that kicks, coming in a "Desert Ore" colorway, will be available on December 6 for the retail price of $120.

As seen in the latest batch of images, the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low SB will feature a "Desert Ore/Royal Blue/Dark Powder Blue" color scheme with mismatched detailing on each shoe. For instance, the right shoe is highlighted by powder blue piping and a matching inner lining while the left shoe has black and royal blue accents.

The sneakers also come equipped with wear-away uppers, similar to the aforementioned Air Jordan 1 Highs, with hidden powder blue and black detailing underneath the tan canvas uppers. Check out some additional photos below and stay tuned for official release details.

@Jorordo

