Travis Scott has delivered some amazing Jumpman collaborations over the last few years, and in the future, he is going to be coming out with even more. This is great news for all of the sneakerheads out there who simply cannot get enough of Travis' offerings. He has a unique aesthetic, and when it comes to the Air Jordan 1 Low, he has simply knocked it out of the park.

Now, @zsneakerheadz on Instagram is sharing images of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" which is set to be a women's exclusive. As you can see down below, the shoe has a white and black base as black is on the side panels as well as the toe box. The white overlays are then contrasted with an olive Nike swoosh and even some olive laces, for good measure.

For now, there is no release date for these although based on the post below, this is a shoe that could be coming out as soon as the Spring of 2023. As always, let us know what you think of this Travis ScottAir Jordan 1 Low teaser, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.



