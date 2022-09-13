Travis Scott is one of Jordan Brand's most popular collaborators right now. He is always coming out with some dope new sneakers, and he has been paying particular attention to the Air Jordan 1 Low, which is an amazing sneaker for the summer. New Travis x Air Jordan 1 Lows are on the horizon, including this "Black Phantom" model, which is pictured below.

As you can see, the shoe has two tones of black all the way throughout the upper, while white stitching can be found on many of the overlays. The branding here is your typical Jordan Brand iconography, although the back heel on the left shoe has what appears to be a wasp. Overall, this is a stealthy colorway that is definitely going to appeal to a broad range of fans.

This sneaker is set to release on December 15th of this year in sizes for the whole family. Travis collaborations are always in high demand, so you can expect these to be extremely limited. Let us know what you think about his Travis ScottAir Jordan 1 Low, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

