With the summer winding down, sneakerheads are trying to get as much usage out of their Air Jordan 1 Lows. This is a silhouette that works particularly well during the warmer months, although it can certainly be worn all year long. Jumpman is still coming out with some new colorways of this model, and now, fans will be getting a fun new colorway that matches an aesthetic seen by two recent Air Jordan 1 Mids.

As you can see in the official images below, this shoe has a split aesthetic to it. The colors that can be found here are black, grey, and red. The red is the strongest theme on this shoe, although you can't help but draw your attention to the split aesthetic which sees the red, grey, and black mingle in a unique yet symmetrical way.

For now, this sneaker does not yet have a release date, however, it should be dropping soon for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 1 Low, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

