While it might be part of the Air Jordan 1 family, you have to admit that the Jordan 1 Mid is underrated. Sometimes, people like to say that Mids don't count as a real shoe, but that is just silly and pretty elitist. The Air Jordan 1 Mid serves a purpose and that is to be accessible, less expensive, and highly fashionable. It is always meeting those objectives and the latest colorways have been incredibly interesting.

A perfect example of this is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Split" found below. We already covered a split colorway yesterday, although it features burgundy and creamy beige. This particular model combines blue, white, and black for an offering that is definitely going to impress. These colors are iconic to Jordan Brand, and they definitely work with this unique color blocking.

For now, the release date for this sneaker remains unknown. With that being said, you will be able to purchase it soon for a price of $135 USD. Let us know what you think about this Air Jordan 1 Mid, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike