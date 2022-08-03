High-top sneakers are perfect for the Fall and Winter while low-tops are more suited for Spring and Summer. Now that we are in August, low-tops are still all the rage, and Jumpman is aware of this. To help consumers get through the warmer months, Jordan Brand has been coming through with a plethora of new colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low, including this new Easter-based colorway, which can be found down below.

In the official images, you can see how the shoe has a white leather base, while shades of purple and pink can be found throughout the various different overlays. It is a very nice look that definitely fits within the Easter aesthetic. Of course, Easter is long past, but you can still always cop these and tuck them away until next Spring. Either way, these are definitely dope and will add color to any wardrobe.

This women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low does not have a release date right now. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, be sure to let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below.

