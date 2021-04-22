With the summer quickly approaching, many sneakerheads are gearing up for some big releases that will allow them to add to their already massive sneaker collections. The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to have yet another big showing this summer and fans have been looking forward to a brand new colorway called "Pollen" which carries forth a similar vibe to the exclusive "Shinedown" model that had been unveiled just a few years ago.

Today, the official images for the shoe were revealed to the world and as you can see, it's a pretty dope look. The base of the shoe is mostly black although the overlays and the Nike swoosh are bright yellow. All of these elements come together to create a clean look that was made specifically for all of those summer outfits you're going to want to wear. If you like the black and yellow aesthetic, you would be doing yourself a disservice by skipping out on these.

The official release date has been set for August 21st although this is subject to change, so stay tuned for all of the latest information. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these in the comments below.

Image via Nike

