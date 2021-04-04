If there is one silhouette that truly never gets old, it would have to be the Air Jordan 1 High OG. After celebrating its 36th anniversary just a couple of days ago, Jordan Brand has continued to tease new models, and in the month of April alone, they are expected to drop some new offerings. One of those models is called "Hyper Royal" and below, you can find all of the official images.

As you can see, this shoe has a unique color scheme to it as the base is made with white leather, all while the overlays are a bright shade of blue suede. This blue has a bit of a tie-dye feel to it, all while the Nike swoosh and cuff are dressed in grey. These colors go together perfectly and if you are a big of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, this is shaping up to be one of those must-cop colorways.

In terms of the release date, these are expected to be released on April 17th for $170 USD and they will be available on the SNKRS App, so prepare for a ton of Ls. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

