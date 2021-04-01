One of the most legendary shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a silhouette that can go with virtually any outfit, and over the years, there have been a plethora of great colorways to choose from. The original offerings are always the ones that sneakerheads gravitate to and there is no better example of this than the "Bred" model which was the first colorway worn by Michael Jordan. This is a shoe that lives in the hearts of numerous sneaker fans and in 2021, it will be coming back to the market.

According to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, the shoe will actually be called 'ReImagined" and will feature the iconic "Bred" look except the upper will be made entirely of patent leather. This is a material that has been used on Jumpman shoes before but it's rare we get to see it on such an iconic offering. In the photoshop rendering below, you get a true sense of what the colorway is going to be all about. Overall, it stays true to the original and we're sure there will be plenty of fans looking to grab a pair.

As for the release date, these are rumored to be dropping on October 23rd of this year although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.