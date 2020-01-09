The Air Jordan 1 will be releasing in several different colorways and styles this year, including a higher cut model inspired by the original silhouette that debuted in 1985. Dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High '85, the kicks are rumored to launch around the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago next month.

Naturally, the AJ1 High '85 will release in a Chicago Bulls themed design, featuring a "Varsity Red/Varsity Red-Summit White-Black" color scheme similar to an alternate "Bred" colorway.

As seen in the latest batch of photos, the high top 1s feature a smooth leather construction, with black appearing on the toe, tongue, mid panel and ankle collar while varsity red handles the rest of the upper including the Nike swoosh and "Nike Air" branding. A white midsole separates the upper from the red outsole, completing the look.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced release details for the Air Jordan 1 High '85 but rumors suggest the kicks will be limited to 23,000 pairs worldwide. Check out some additional images in the IG post embedded below and stay tuned for the official reveal.