One of the most iconic colorways of the Air Jordan 1 is the infamous "Bred" model which was also marketed as the "Banned" Jordan 1. Over the years, this model has received a ton of retros and fans always seem to be excited to pick up the latest version of the shoe. As a result, the "Bred" 1s always go for hundreds of dollars on the resale market and depending on the year, you might have to shell out a light thousand for a pair.

With 2021 marching forward, it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking to bring the"Bred" model back to the market, although this time, with a bit of a twist. According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 "Bred" will be coming out in a patent leather model. As you can see in the rendering below, the shoe will have the signature black overlays all while the toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel are red.

For now, it seems like fans can expect these to drop sometime during the Holiday season of this year although the timeframe is subject to change. Over the next few months, we will surely hear more about these so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you informed. In the meantime, let us know what you think of patent leather "Bred" 1s.