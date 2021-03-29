One of the most popular sneakers in the world right now is the Air Jordan 1 and rightfully so. For 35 years, this shoe has been a staple of people's wardrobes, and every single year, Jordan Brand makes sure to come through with some incredible colorways, and even some retros, on occasion. In 2021, the Jordan 1 is poised to have yet another big year, and it seems safe to say that fans are going to get a kick out of many of these offerings. One of those models is the "Pollen" colorway which was teased months ago.

Now, thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we have an updated look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pollen" except this time around, the photos were taken in-person. As you can see, the base of the shoe is black, all while yellow overlays are placed squarely on top. This colorway has some serious Wu-Tang vibes to it and if you're a fan of the old SB Dunk High, then you will definitely be a huge supporter of these.

If you want to grab a pair, you are going to have to wait until the Summer as these are set to come out on August 21st. Stay tuned for all of the latest updates on these, as we will be sure to bring them to you.