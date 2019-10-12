Jordan Brand will be releasing two special edition "Fearless" Air Jordan 1s in the coming weeks, both of which pay tribute to the 10 year anniversary of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame speech.

One of the "Fearless" 1s will be a women's exclusive, featuring a unique, metallic mesh upper that looks to resemble the texture of a basketball. The color code for this kicks is reportedly listed as: "Black/Black/Metallic Rose Gold/White." In addition to the all-new design, the kicks will reportedly be housed in a special edition Nike shoe box that flips the black and red color combo.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Women's "Fearless" is scheduled to launch on October 22 for $160. The men's colorway, featuring a patent leather construction that nods to both the UNC Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls, is scheduled for November 2.

Continue scrolling for official photos of the women's colorway, and click here for a detailed look at that men's pair.

