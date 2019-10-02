In celebration of the 10 year anniversary of Michael Jordan's Hall of Fame induction speech, Jordan Brand will be releasing an exclusive patent leather Air Jordan 1 that nods to his UNC days as well as his career with the Chicago Bulls.

The special edition Air Jordan 1s are built on a white upper, with Varsity Red and Carolina Blue overlays dividing the silhouette in half. Meanwhile, black handles the Nike swoosh and wings logo, as well as the tongue, laces, ankle collar and inner lining.

As a nod to MJ's induction speech, the kicks also feature one of MJ's quotes that reads, “Limits, like fear, are often just an illusion," with a line through the word "FEAR," hence the sneaker's "Fearless" moniker.

The commemorative Air Jordan 1, priced at $160, will reportedly be available on November 2, according to the latest update to Foot Locker's release calendar. Continue scrolling for some detailed photos while we await the official announcement from Jordan Brand.