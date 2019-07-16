Over the last few weeks, one of the most interesting Jordan Brand sneakers to be teased is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fearless." The shoe was originally called "UNC to Chicago" but new Instagram posts say otherwise. Based on early information, it appears as though these sneakers will be coming out in time for the holiday season and will seek to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

This model is interesting because it is completely made of patent leather and features two prominent colorways. The overlays are a mixture of red and powder blue, with red on the toe box and blue on the back heel. These colors are supposed to represent Michael Jordan's transition from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls. The rest of the shoe is white, with black being placed on the tongue and the Nike swoosh.

New images courtesy of @koala_hsh show off some of the finer details of the shoe which will surely tide you over until the official release date. Stay tuned for updates on this particular sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you.