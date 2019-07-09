Jordan Brand has had an incredible 2019 and it's looking to build on that success with even more great models and colorways of their most popular silhouettes. If you're a sneakerhead, you know that the Air Jordan 1 is by far the most popular Jumpman model and over the years, there have been a plethora of colorways. Jordan Brand is adding at least one more to the shoe's library this upcoming holiday season with the "Fearless" colorway. We've been reporting on this model over the last week and thanks to some now photos from @hanzuying, we know what this show will look like on-feet.

This sneaker is meant to mark the transition Michael Jordan made between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Chicago Bulls. The toe box and the side panels are white while the overlays are a mix of red and powder blue. There is also a black Nike swoosh to bring everything together. Perhaps the most interesting detail is the fact that these are made with patent leather, which tends to divide sneakerheads. This is because patent leather tends to crease more than normal leather.

Will you be looking to cop these when they drop in a few months from now? Let us know in the comments.