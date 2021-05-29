Over the last few decades, sneakerheads have seen a ton of incredible Air Jordan models make their way to the market. Some have proven to be more iconic than others and the further you go back in the Michael Jordan lineage, the more iconic models you will find. This is especially true with the Air Jordan 1, which came out in 1985. The "Bred" colorway was an immediate hit upon release and the black and red aesthetics will forever stand the test of time.

Now, it would appear as though the colorway will be coming back in 2021 although with a twist. According to @zsneakerheadz, the "Bred Reimagined" will be dropping on October 23rd and as you can see in the Instagram post below, the shoe is made entirely of patent leather. Of course, the first "Bred" model had regular leather although this new model will give sneakerheads a much flashier template to work with. Regardless of the new materials, this is still the colorway everyone knows and loves, which means these are probably going to sell out very fast.

The October 23rd release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.