With the summer just a few weeks away, sneakerheads are looking for some vibrant colorways to wear with their colorful summer outfits. It is a season that typically provides us with a ton of great shoes and Jordan Brand is making sure they bring the heat for all of us. The Air Jordan 1 is set to receive a ton of great models and one of them just so happens to be the "Light Fusion Red" offering.

In the official images below, you can find a vibrant model which has a white base and some reddish-pink overlays. From there, we are given some hints of yellow thanks to the Nike swoosh and even the cuff. These colors work perfectly in tandem with one another to create a scheme that works great with any sort of summer outfit.

If you are looking to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do just that as of Saturday, June 12th when these hit the SNKRS App for $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

