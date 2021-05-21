For over 36 years now, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has been a dominant force in the sneaker world. This is easily one of the most beloved shoes on the market and with its association with Michael Jordan in mind, there should be no surprise that fans have continuously fallen in love with every new colorway. In 2021, various new offerings have made their way to the market, and women's colorways have been on the rise, as well. One of the women's color schemes to be revealed this year is the "Court Purple" offering, which can be found below.

In the official images, we can see how this sneaker has been given a white leather upper as the base. From there, we get metallic purple details all throughout the upper, including on the Nike swoosh, cuff, and Nike Air branding. These elements create a clean yet flashy shoe that is bound to turn some heads while you walk down the street.

The release date for the shoe has been confirmed for Thursday, June 3rd at a price of $170 USD. Let us know if this is a colorway you are planning on copping, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

