If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you've probably spent your time obsessing over the High OG. It's easy to see why when you consider how this is the silhouette with the most hyped up colorways. However, it's impossible to deny the reach of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which has provided some great offerings over the years. Jumpman is constantly updating the shoe and if you want something less expensive and more accessible, then it is the perfect option for any Jordan 1 lover.

In the images below, you can find the brand new "University Gold" colorway. This model has a mostly white leather upper, all while the overlays are black. From there, the gold highlights are placed on the Nike swoosh as well as the cuff. These colors blend well together and it makes for a great summer shoe that will be a staple of numerous outfits.

There are is no official release date for these although you can expect them to drop in the near future for $115 USD. Be sure to keep an eye out at your local sneaker shop for more details. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

