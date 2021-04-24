Adrien Broner scared his fans on Friday as he posted a suicidal message to Instagram. Over the last few days, Broner has been feeling as though no one appreciates him and it led him down a pretty dark place. “Mfs don’t appreciate me on #GOD just take me away from this sh*t before I do it myself. I swear to god sometimes I wish I was dead," AB wrote on his Instagram page.

This ended up prompting a response from 50 Cent who said "Damn AB must be hit right now. we love you boy, it’s just time to lace up call my phone." 50 Cent ended up deleting the post although many remained fearful of what Broner might do to himself.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Late last night, AB took to Instagram with a video of himself being held down on a bed by two of his closest friends. AB notes that they ultimately stopped him from hurting himself although the video itself is quite bizarre as the men can be heard smiling and laughing about the ordeal.

Of course, suicide is not something to be joked about, and we hope AB is doing okay. It's always important to have a strong support system around you, and it's clear that there are plenty of people out there who are looking out for AB's best interests.