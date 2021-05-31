Kanye West continues to push the envelope when it comes to his sneaker releases. One of the shoes that have gotten people up in arms over the last year or so has been the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, which has been getting an abundance of new colorways. This is a sneaker that remains quite polarizing that's to its design, and while some people hate it, there are even more people out there who love it. In fact, some fans have even done push-ups just to acquire a pair.

Recently, Kim Kardashian went on Instagram and previewed a bunch of new Yeezy colorways and silhouettes. As many noticed, there was a brand new pair of Foam Runner's here. This model contained a tan upper with some brown thrown into the mix to create a unique painted look. According to @influencevisions_ on Instagram, this new Foam Runner currently has the nickname MXCRCL, and this is because it features what is called "MX" pattern, which was also found on the "MX Moon" colorway.

For now, there is no word yet on the release date for these, so keep it locked to HNHH for more updates on these. Also, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.