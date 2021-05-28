When Kanye West came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in 2016, it was an immediate hit. The very first colorway to be released was the "Beluga" offering which featured a two-toned grey upper that featured the infamous zebra stripes all the way throughout. From there, we had a large orange stripe along the side which was noticeable from long distances. This was a shoe that got ripped off by various other brands and you couldn't walk a mile without seeing fakes on someone's foot.

With the five-year anniversary of the shoe coming this Fall, it would appear as though it will be making a comeback, this time in a reflective offering. According to Yeezy Mafia, fans can expect the shoe's grand return to take place amid the Holiday season, with sizes dropping for the entire family. This should be some exciting news for all of the sneakerheads out there, especially when you consider how this shoe was an instant classic upon release.

For now, the exact release date has not been announced, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know if this is a shoe you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas