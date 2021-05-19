Kanye West's music has always been forward-thinking if it comes across as polarizing at first. This has been the case throughout every single era of his career and it's something that probably won't change anytime soon. As for his foray into sneakers, Kanye has been just as eclectic, and his designs prove that he doesn't mind taking risks, even if it means upsetting sneakerheads and their affinity for tradition. One shoe that has truly befuddled people, is the AdidasYeezy Foam Runner, which continues to get new colorways.

The shoe looks like a pair of crocs that were concocted in outer space, and while the shoe has received a ton of criticism, there are others who truly believe this is a phenomenal shoe. More power to them, especially with new colorways like the "Mineral Blue" offering below, making their way to the market. As you can see, there are two tones of navy blue to be found here and it makes for a nice, subtle, and clean offering.

For now, a release date has not yet been set for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will keep you informed an all of the most recent updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

