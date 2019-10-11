As 2019 comes to a close, Kanye West and Adidas appear to be ramping up the Yeezy releases, ranging from a trio of eye-catching Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to the all-new Yeezy Boost 380, and several different colorways of the Yeezy 500s and 700s.

According to sneaker source @PY_Rates, one of the Yeezy Boost 700s on tap for the near future is a fiery, Mars-like colorway. Reportedly dubbed the Yeezy Boost 700 "MNVN," whatever that means, it is believed that the monochromatic sneakers will be releasing soon in sizes for the whole family.

Images of the triple orange Yeezy Boost 700 have not yet surfaced but they figure to look like the mockup shown below, given the "Orange/Orange/Orange" color code. Stay tuned for more details, and click here to preview the "Alien" Yeezy Boost 380 that is rumored to make its retail debut in November.

House of Heat