Kanye West's newest Yeezy sneaker will reportedly make it's retail debut in November, although it's no longer being referred to as the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3.

According to sneaker source Yeezy Mafia, the new silhouette is actually called the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 and the "Alien" colorway will be launching on November 16.

Adidas has not yet introduced official images of the Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien," but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the mockup shown in the IG post above.

The kicks are expected to feature a grey primeknit upper with cream white markings throughout and a bulbous Boost midsole beneath it all. Other noticeable details include the circular perforations on the mid panel, right around the same spot where the translucent streak sits on the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the Yeezy Boost 380 "Alien" will carry a $230 price tag when it hits retailers next month. Stay tuned for the official release details.