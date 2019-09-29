We may be nearing the end of the road for Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, but there are still a few different colorways in the pipeline before the attention shifts the Yeezy Boost 350 V3. And it looks like Kanye and Adidas are saving the wildest iterations for last.

Among the Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on deck for this Holiday season are two unique multi-color versions dubbed "Yechiel" and "Yeehu." As seen in the latest photos, courtesy of @Kickwhoshow, the "Yechiel" rendition come equipped with a black base, supported by red knit detailing along with dashes of blue and a greenish yellow.

For those wondering, Yechiel reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.' Rumors suggest the special edition kicks will be launching in December, with some suggesting a December 15 release date, but Adidas has not yet made any official announcement.

Continue scrolling for some additional detailed shots, as well as on-foot photos of both the non-reflective and reflective "Yechiel" colorway.