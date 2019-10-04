Kanye West and Adidas have churned out multiple Yeezy Boost 350s and Yeezy Boost 700s in the last few weeks, with plans to drop even more colorways during the Holiday season. And while there has been a concentration on those two popular silhouettes, 'Ye and the Three Stripes haven't completely forgotten about their other sneakers, such as the Yeezy 500.

In fact, there are plans to release at least two more Yeezy 500s in the near future, including a "Stone" colorway and the pink "Soft Vision" rendition. According to sneaker source @YeezySeason2, the "Soft Vision" Yeezy 500 is now scheduled to launch in November - but a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Details regarding what the kicks will truly look like remain unknown as well, but early mockups suggest the a light lavender hue will cover the majority of the mesh, leather and suede construction, with a gum outsole resting beneath the chunky midsole. Stay tuned for official details of what's to come.