Days after Adele's beau Rich Paul was seen sitting beside her ex-husband in the crowd at Hyde Park to watch her return to the stage, the 34-year-old revealed on a podcast that she's very into the idea of expanding her family with the sports agent.

During her sitdown with BBC's Desert Island Discs team on Monday (July 4), Adele said, "I definitely would like a couple more kids" as she was describing how she envisions her life in 10 years. "It would be wonderful if we can."

"If not," she added, "I've got Angelo. I just want to be happy." Presently, the English songstress shares her 9-year-old son with ex Simon Konecki, who she finalized her divorce from in 2019.

Though their romantic relationship didn't work out, Adele and her former husband have been very successful co-parents. "It was never really tricky because we’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she told host Lauren Laverne.

"There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn’t happen. I was blessed with him and he’s just the best. I definitely approached it all with grace, and I think that really paid off."





As Page Six notes, Paul himself is a father of three and raised his children at a young age while also growing his business. During a profile for the New Yorker, the 40-year-old shared that he's "looking forward to being a different dad – a more patient dad."

Since he and Adele made their union Instagram official in September of 2021, they've moved in together, and are frequently spotted sitting courtside at NBA games.

Elsewhere in her interview, the 30 hitmaker revealed that her son is following in her creative footsteps. "Angelo has just fallen in love with music… We sit down and have the most intense conversations about music," she said.

"We sit down and we listen to these songs together and we pick them apart. And when we’re talking about it, he’s like, ‘What do you think this means?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It could mean this, it could mean that.’ It’s just heavenly."

