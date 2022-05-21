Fans of Adele and Rich Paul were worried about their relationship when it was revealed that the sports agent spent his girlfriend's birthday partying hard in Miami, but it seems that things between the two are moving along smoothly, as they're back to their usual routine of sitting courtside at NBA games not long after moving in together.

As Page Six reports, on Friday (May 20) the English singer and her man attended the Warriors vs. Mavericks NBA game in San Francisco. While Adele did her makeup in her usual style and dressed up in a double denim outfit paired with nude heels and gold hoop earrings, Paul kept things more casual in a black Nascar hoodie, jeans, and sneakers.

Harry How/Getty Images

Cameras caught Adele tossing her head back in laughter at some points during the evening, although others saw her looking utterly bored – chin in her hand as she stared out at the players.

Just last week, the mother of one shared a sweet IG carousel of heartwarming moments from her relationship, including a shot of them kissing backstage at her An Audience With Adele TV special in November, one of them at a softball game, and another of the duo promoting her most recent project, 30, at a McDonald's.





"Time flies," she wrote in the caption, alongside some loving emojis.

As we mentioned earlier, Adele spent her recent 34th birthday without her beau; instead, she celebrated in the company of her close friends at a pyjama party while Paul and LeBron James took over Miami during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

