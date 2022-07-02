Life after divorce can be messy, but it appears that Adele and her former husband Simon Konecki have figured things out between them, as he was spotted sitting next to the English songstresses' new beau, Rich Paul, during her performance this weekend.

As Page Six notes, the sports agent and the father of Adele's only child watched the 34-year-old perform to the public for the first time in five years at London's BTS Hyde Park Festival, along with Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, and over 65,000 other attendees.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Before she began her romance with Paul, the "Oh My God" singer married Konecki in May of 2018. Little more than a year later, she filed for divorce (months after the two had actually separated), though they still remain close as they co-parent 9-year-old Angelo.

Her return to the stage clearly made Adele emotional. "My God, I'm back at home," she said to the crowd during her set. "It's so strange to be in front of a crowd again. I get so nervous before each show, but I love being up here."

It's been noted that the mother of one stopped her show on four separate occasions to ensure that fans in need were attended to by medics.





Songs on the setlist included "Easy On Me," and "I Drink Wine" from her latest album, 30, as well as 15 other titles from various points in her discography.

Other performers taking the stage before Adele on Friday in London included Gabrielle, Tiana Major9, and Kacey Musgraves.

Check out her emotional performance of "Someone Like You" below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]