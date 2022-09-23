After 23-year-old Sumner Stroh came forward with a story of her alleged affair with "This Love" singer Adam Levine, several other women have followed suit, exposing DM requests or unpleasant interactions they had with the soon-to-be father of three.

Among those speaking their truth are the California native's former private yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, who worked closely with the musician from 2007 to 2010. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she clarified, "This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party in 2018 -- Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me," Zabel declared. Earlier this week, she revealed that Levine allegedly once sent her a message saying, "I want to spend the day with you naked."

The singer's accuser admitted that it's possible the message was intended for his girlfriend at the time, although it did cause trouble within her own romantic relationship, reportedly leading to a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend.

Around the time of the salacious text, Zabel was due to join Maroon 5 on a three-month tour as the band's yoga instructor. She's said that Levine "ignored" her message about the questionable one he had sent and furthermore, "never apologized" for sending it before removing her from the gig.

"I felt that we cared about each other, and he iced me out during a deeply upsetting time," she shared with the Daily Mail. Though she's kept the story to herself for years, after hearing Stroh's story about Levine asking to name his unborn baby after her, she felt obligated to come out.

"If I wanted my 15 minutes of fame, I would have gone public with this a very long time ago," Zabel confirmed, adding that her hope is to see Levine learn from his mistakes.

Offering him some advice, she said, "It’s simple. Don’t be a jerk. Don’t treat women like they are disposable or that their value is solely based on their looks. And for God’s sake, please be a role model for your young girls. Children learn by what they see far more than what they’re told."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by á©á I á©á°® (@aziamyoga)

At this time, Levine has not addressed his former yoga instructor's claims against him, although he has denied Sumner's allegations – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via] [Via]