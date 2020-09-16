mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Action Bronson, Hologram, & Meyhem Lauren Drop "Mongolia"

Mitch Findlay
September 16, 2020 10:05
87 Views
00
0
2020 Loma Vista Recordings2020 Loma Vista Recordings
2020 Loma Vista Recordings

Mongolia
Action Bronson Feat. Meyhem Lauren & Hologram

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Action Bronson, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren stage a meeting of the bosses on "Mongolia."


Opening with a mood-setting quote from The Wire's second season, the inimitable Action "Bronsolinio" Bronson knows how to immerse listeners into his world. With his new project Only For Dolphins set to swim ashore on September 25th, boasting production from Alchemist and more, Bronson has come through with another new drop. "Mongolia" finds him connecting with both Hologram and Meyhem Lauren, conjuring a Mediterranean aesthetic with a twangy guitar riff. "David Caruso couldn't connect the story, solve the puzzle," raps Action. "His favorite murder weapon was a shovel."

Though his verse is ultimately brief, Bronson makes effective use of his time with no shortage of absurd imagery and zany quotables. Picking up where he drops off is Hologram, equally specific though more of a straight-man to Bronson's comedic relief. "I eat African shrooms, while rappin' on tunes, back in June when I clapped at your goon," he raps, his flow dexterous. Last comes Meyhem Lauren, who keeps the energy going with some luxury food bars in his opening lines. "Meyhem doin' good, that's a rumor that I heard," he raps. "There was time he was eatin' bluefin tuna."

Look for Only For Dolphins to land on September 25th, and revisit Bronson's previous single "Golden Eye" right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

David Caruso couldn't connect the story, solve the puzzle
His favorite murder weapon was a shovel
It's the jefe, Spanish women all over my body like I'm Machete

Action Bronson
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  87
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Action Bronson Meyhem Lauren Hologram only for dolphins
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Action Bronson, Hologram, & Meyhem Lauren Drop "Mongolia"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject