Action Bronson Unlocks Invincibility On "Golden Eye"

Though his chosen demographic has switched from human to dolphin, the quality of Action Bronson's music has remained top-notch. Friend to ocean-dweller and landlubber alike, hip-hop's favorite renaissance man has officially dropped off a new single off his forthcoming project. "Golden Eye" continues where "Latin Grammys" left off, pairing Bronson with an understated sample-based instrumental from Budgie and letting him paint whatever picture comes to mind first. And as always, the results are as vividly rendered as his own self-crafted album artwork.

"Fuck around and get your seabass smothered, I'll choke you the fuck out like I'm a Diaz brother," warns Bronson, his mind for linguistics as sharp and witty as ever. Few can balance humor with intimidation quite so deftly. In fact, the sheer amount of character Action imbues within a single track is second to none. "20 Kawasakis looking like wild horses on stampede, I look like a character that was drawn by Stan Lee," he boasts, the sort of flex we don't often see in hip-hop. Check out "Golden Eye" right now, and be sure to put Only For Dolphins on your radar for when it drops on September 25th.

