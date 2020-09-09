It's easy to declare that Action Bronson is back, but he never truly left. The lyricist has been consistently putting out quality material in a variety of mediums, including projects like White Bronco and the Alchemist-produced Lamb On Rice. All the while, he's been working on himself, shedding close to one hundred pounds and undergoing what appears to be a complete lifestyle change. No longer "eating for sport" as he deemed it, Bronson has had ample time to spend in the booth, culminating in a brand new studio album called Only For Dolphins.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Today, Bronson delivered a few revelations about the upcoming project, including the release date and tracklist. He also fired off a new single in "Golden Eye," which you can check out right here; as expected, Bronsolinio brings no shortage of hilarious bars and intimidating warnings, delivered with the zest only he can muster. For starters, the full album is slated to arrive on September 25th, described colorfully as "ANOTHER BRIGHT THREAD WOVEN INTO THE TEXTURE OF THE COSMOS."

The news comes complete with a cinematic trailer, which culminates in an eloquently delivered monologue from a surprisingly brolic dolphin; expect the loose narrative depicting the decimation of humanity at their slippery fins to be explored further across the project. Interested parties can check out the full tracklist, which has already been confirmed to feature production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer, Budgie, DJ Muggs, Tommy Mas and Samiyam. Look for Only For Dolphins to land on September 25th, and behold the official cover as painted by Action Bronson himself.

01. Capoeira (feat. Yung Mehico)

02. C12H16N2

03. Latin Grammys

04. Golden Eye

05. Mongolia (feat. Hologram & Meyhem Lauren)

06. Vega

07. Splash

08. Sergio

09. Shredder

10. Cliff Hanger

11. Marcus Aurelius

12. Hard Target

Official Artist Artwork