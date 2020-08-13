only for dolphins
- NewsAction Bronson Keeps It Short And Sweet On "Cliff Hanger"Action Bronson recently came through with a brand new album called "Only For Dolphins."By Alexander Cole
- NewsAction Bronson & Alchemist Make Magic On "Sergio"Action Bronson eats a bag of mushrooms and still dazzles while driving the stick shift on the Alchemist-produced "Sergio." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAction Bronson Takes To The Sea With "Only For Dolphins"Action Bronson shines as hip-hop's unconventional leading man on the hilarious and smooth "Only For Dolphins."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAction Bronson, Hologram, & Meyhem Lauren Drop "Mongolia"Action Bronson, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren stage a meeting of the bosses on "Mongolia." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Shares "Only For Dolphins" Release Date & TracklistAction Bronson comes through with the official release date, tracklist, and album cover for his upcoming "Only For Dolphins." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAction Bronson Squares Off With The Sauce On "Hot Ones"Beloved renaissance man and lyricist extraordinaire Action Bronson sits down for another go at the Hot Ones gauntlet. By Mitch Findlay