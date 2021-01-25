Ace Hood remains one of the most ferocious MCs on the microphone. Though he might not be at the top of the game that he once was, his departure from We The Best Music and independent ventures have still proven fruitful. That being said, he has a storied career with tons of tales about his years in the game. So, it only made sense that he hopped on Drink Champs for an insightful conversation with NORE and DJ EFN.

Ace Hooddetailed his Florida beginnings, dealing with DJ Khaled, and so much more but one moment that stood out was when he addressed the comparisons to Meek Mill. Ace Hood faced comparisons to the MMG rapper at the early stages of both of their careers. He explained that it was never something he took as a negative, saying he was even "honored" to be mentioned in that regard.

"Just to address and face that, it was a lot of people were saying that in comparison because of the flow that Meek went off and used, you know what I'm sayin'?" He explained. "But Meek's my man. I got nothing but love for Meek, ya dig? I was flattered and not only that, like, you know, that's just -- I don't know. I just like the idea of just contributing. It's hip hop. I done seen a lot of amazing shit, bro. To be part of it, to be in it, bro, and just to contribute something. That shit matter."

The full interview with Ace Hood is now available on YouTube. Ace Hood discusses so much more about his career and NORE offers an anecdote about the time he rejected Big Sean's handshake. Check that out here.