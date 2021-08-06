Abstract Mindstate Taps Kanye West For Dramatic Album Cut "The Brenda Song"

Yes, for the third time in a row, Kanye West has not dropped his highly anticipated tenth studio album on the date that he previously confirmed it would be released on. However, that does not mean that fans of Mr. West haven't been treated to new music from the evasive DONDA artist. In fact, fans of Kanye's 2000s-era output will be thrilled to learn that he has produced every song on the legendary Chicago Hip-Hop duo Abstract Mindstate's comeback album Dreams Still Inspire.

In addition to serving as the executive producer for Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P Da Hellcat's first album together in decades, Kanye also makes a surprise appearance on the project's penultimate track, "The Brenda Song."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The short track falls under three minutes, and although it doesn't feature a full verse from Yeezy, "The Brenda Song" boasts dramatic production, an uplifting hook from Kanye West, and expertly penned verses from both members of Abstract Mindstate.

Listen to "The Brenda Song" from Abstract Mindstate's Dreams Still Inspire below.

Quotable Lyrics

Spirit down, my diction open, pit of fire, sea of smoke

Pullin' from a place that's broken, glued together, that’s the notion

I will only spew the truth, be the light, teach the youth

The basement days over now, far from when I claimed uncool