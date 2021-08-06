Abstract Mindstate's "Dreams Still Inspire" Is A Masterclass In Hip-Hip Fundamentals

While Hip-Hop fans continue to express their frustration with Kanye West's long-delayed tenth studio album DONDA, his fans do owe him credit for following through with another major release. A couple of weeks ago, Kanye's fledgling offshoot, YZY SND, was officially confirmed, and it was revealed that the legendary Chicago Hip-Hop duo Abstract Mindstate would be its debut release.

True to YZY SND's word, Abstract Mindstate's first album since splitting up in 2005, titled Dreams Still Inspire, has finally arrived, reuniting Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P Da Hellcat over Kanye West production.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Three years after the unforgettable 2018 run in which Yeezy executive produced albums for Pusha T, Nas, Valee, and Teyana Taylor, Kanye West has returned to the helm of executive producer, but Abstract Mindstate's Dreams Still Inspire falls closer in line with Ye's early 2000s producer output like Common's 2005 classic Be. With lyrics and production that perfectly complement each other, Abstract Mindstate's reunion album is a masterclass in Hip-Hop fundamentals.

According to a press release, Olskool got a call on random Tuesday morning in 2018 that Ye wanted to reunite Abstract Mindstate for a full album on YZY SND, and within days, both he and E.P — who had switched careers and became a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst — were back in the thick of it, working on what would eventually become Dreams Still Inspire.

Check out the newly released video for "A Wise Tale" below, and scroll down further to listen to Abstract Mindstate's nostalgic comeback album Dreams Still Inspire on your preferred streaming service.

Tracklist:

1. Salutations (Intro)

2. I Feel Good

3. A Wise Tale

4. YZY SND (Skit) (feat. Luka Sabbat)

5. Elevation

6. Move Yo Body (feat. Tony Williams)

7. Social Media

8. LamboTruck Podcast (Skit) (feat. Luka Sabbat)

9. Expository Mode

10. My Reality

11. Sound Off The Alarm

12. Voice Mail (Interlude) (feat. Deon Cole)

13. The Brenda Song (feat. Kanye West)

14. I Know You