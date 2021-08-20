Abra's "Unlock It" With Playboi Carti Was Worth The Wait

On July 30, Abra's comeback single "Unlock It" was hurling towards streaming services when the featured artist, Playboi Carti, reportedly blocked its release due to being unhappy with the mixing on his verse. Nearly a month later, the single has finally arrived, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Abra's first major-label single boasts production from the legendary electronic producer Boys Noize as well as a high-spirited feature from the Whole Lotta Red artist, who actually has a close connection with her. "Unlock It" is a reunion of sorts for them, as they both rose to prominence while under Father's indie label Awful Records during the early 2010s. Now, after traveling different paths, the two Atlanta artists have linked back up and delivered a record that just might be Abra and Playboi Carti's next hit.

"'Unlock It' means so much to me for more reasons than I can count, and as someone very sentimental and nostalgic, it is truly a blessing to be able to unlock the next level of my career with a friend," Abra said in a statement. "I’ve always been so proud of what Carti’s been able to achieve and having the fortune of reuniting with him for this song specifically feels like a trophy to what the song is about — validation for the long winding journey it took to get here and makes me feel a little more at home in this crazy new world I’m about to step into!"

Give it a listen below

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, hold up (What?)

Yung Carti, Yung Carti, Yung Carti a diva (What?), yeah (What? Yeah)

I'm pourin' the lean, I'm smokin' that reefer, yeah (What? What? What?)

Got tats on my body, I look like Khalifa (What?), yeah (Tats, hold up)

Just texted my shawty "I wanna come meet ya" (Slatt), yeah (Slatt)

I go in the booth, yeah, and walk on the feature (What?), yeah

I'm toppin' the charts, yeah, we toppin’ the meters (What?), yeah