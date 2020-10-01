mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Abra Joins Hudson Mohawke & Tiga On Groovy New Single "VSOD"

Aron A.
September 30, 2020 20:03
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra

Abra returns to the fold on Hudson Mohawke & Tiga's new single, "VSOD."


Hudson Mohawke and Tiga are back with their second collaboration of the year. Following the release of their "Love Minus Zero" they dropped off earlier this year, the pair returned with their new single, "VSOD" which stands for Velvet Sky Of Dreams. The single includes vocals from Abra, marking one of the first times we've heard from her since the release of her last solo single in 2018. Euro-dance vibes come out heavy with some disco and garage influences sprinkled throughout.

“I loved her voice and her writing. Nothing was obvious. Everything had a twist,” Tiga said of Abra in a press release. “I heard echoes of ’80s romanticism and forgotten elements of the kind of music I’ve always loved.”

Check out Hudson Mohawke & Tiga's new single, "VSOD" ft. Abra below.

Quotable Lyrics
In the night, in the night, in the night
You're dead
And I still dream of sleep
While you all up under me
I pace in my head

