As previously reported, Playboi Carti had Lollapalooza unbelievably lit this past weekend. Yet while several fans were understandably stoked to witness Carti perform some of his most brazen cuts from Whole Lotta Red in person, some unsuspecting Lollapalooza attendees found themselves in an absolutely foreign environment once the AWGE artist hit the stage.

According to HipHopDX, some of the fans who were waiting for Miley Cyrus to take the stage after Playboi Carti's unknowingly signed up for the rage that comes with a Carti show, and they were not happy about it.

For anyone who needs a crash course in what a live Playboi Carti show is like, think Travis Scott-esque mayhem but with less mainstream Hip-Hop fans. Needless to say, it's not the best place for young adolescents who are most looking forward to a set from Miley Cyrus. Ever since Carti's Lollapalooza set has gone viral online, the reactions from the disoriented Miley Cyrus fans have gained traction as well. See some of them below.

Emmuel Reyes, a TikTok user operating under the handle @_emwell, broke down the entire situation perfectly by giving props to Playboi Carti for throwing such an electrifying show, joking about the disparate contrast between Carti and Miley Cyrus' fan bases, and criticizing Lollapalooza for putting fans in that position in the first place. Check out their Emmuel Reyes' commentary below.

Do you think that the TikToker above has a point and that Lollapalooza should have been far more careful with scheduling Miley Cyrus after Playboi Carti? Or do you think it's all a part of what makes music festivals so unforgettable?

